7 Post Offices vandalized, burglarized around Nashville

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — Postal Inspectors along with local police departments are working to investigate reports of vandalism, burglary, or attempted burglary at seven United State Post Offices in and around Nashville.

Officials with the Post Office tell us seven incidents took place between 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 1st, and 6 a.m. on Monday, November 2nd.

The targeted post offices include:

Melrose Station, located at 798 Berry Rd, Nashville, TN 37204

La Vergne Main Post Office, located at 5309 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne, TN 37086

Jere Baxter Station, located at 1011 Gillock St, Nashville, TN 37216

Madison Main Post Office, located at 323 E Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, TN 37115

Hermitage Main Post Office, located at 3908 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076

Mount Juliet Main Post Office, located at 2491 N. Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Antioch Main Post Office, located at 5424 Bell Forge Ln E, Antioch, TN 37013

According to the Postal Inspectors, they’re working to find out if anything was taken from each location.

These felonies are punishable by up to five years in prison and the suspects could face a $250,000 fine.

If you believe your mail-in ballot may have been impacted by this incident, please contact your local election office to confirm receipt and identify options for tracking your ballot.

News 4 talked with people who live near and visited often these post offices.

“What goes through my head is it’s election. The ballots. Were they safe? Did anyone take them,” Latrice Massey said. “That says to me that it was intentional. It’s never happened. Why now?”

“You could make an inference that it’s the election or you could make an inference that social security payments usually come out the first of the month and there might have been a bunch of bill payments,” Les Hottovy said. “It is serious. I see it from the perspective, the first week of the month, social security checks mailed out and stuff and people making payments and stuff.”

If you believe your mail was impacted by this recent incident, please file a report directly with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 877-876-2455 (say “Theft”) or by visiting uspis.gov/report.

