8-year-old girl gets a special Halloween gift after being shot a year ago

Chicago, IL (WBBM) — One year ago, 7-year-old Gisselle Zamago spent Halloween night in the hospital, after she was shot in the neck while trick-or-treating in Little Village. This year, she was all smiles, as she held a box full of candy hand-delivered by one of the people who saved her life.

Now 8, Gisselle is happy and healthy, after celebrating Halloween with a beaming smile under her mask.

On Halloween last year, she was dressed as Minnie Mouse, and trick-or-treating with her family on the 3700 block of West 26th Street, when two people walked up to another group nearby and started shooting. Stray bullets hit Gisselle in the chest and neck.

She spent about two weeks in the hospital before she was able to go home. Her family calls her “un milagro” – a miracle.

A 15-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile with attempted murder and aggravated battery in her shooting.

