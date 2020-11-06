After nearly 200 boats damaged in fire, St. Charles County marina files lawsuit against boat owners

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

St. Charles County, MO (KMOV) — The St. Charles County marina where nearly 200 boats were damaged in a fire last month has filed a lawsuit against boat owners.

Woodland Marina filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in St. Louis asking that a judge declare the marina not responsible for the damage to the boats during the Oct. 7 fire.

According to the lawsuit, boat owners were required to have insurance under their rental agreement for their property.

The lawsuit also states that since the vessels were damaged in a fire the “Marina bears no responsibility for any damages to defendants.”

The lawsuit names 59 owners and states 17 of them have made claims against the Woodland Marina for damages.

Smoke from the fire was seen towering into the sky for miles. Firefighters believe the fire started in a storage area for boats.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.