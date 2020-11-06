Crown Center Ice Terrace opens for the season

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KMBC) — Another favorite Kansas City pastime will look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crown Center Ice Terrace opened for skating for the season Friday.

Usually the first morning of the season is free of charge for the first few hours, and normally hundreds of skaters flock to the terrace for a spin around the ice. But not this year.

Officials said in order to manage the number of skaters in the rink and provide social distancing on the ice, skaters will be required to reserve time on the ice ahead of time.

Once at the terrace, visitors will required to wear masks on the ice, inside the fenced area around the rink and in the pro shop. And you’ll need to pay admission to be inside the fence, even if you’re not skating.

Skaters can reserve time on the Ice Terrace page on the Crown Center website.

