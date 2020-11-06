Evacuations ordered for an industrial fire

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HOLLISTER, CA (KSBW) — A fire that started Friday morning near Hollister has led to evacuations for surrounding areas.

According to the Hollister Fire Department, the fire is burning at 5000 Frazer Lake Extension Road at the location of a former dairy. An estimated five to eight acres of wood chippings is currently burning according to firefighters and neighbors.

All residents in the area have been evacuated and animal control are relocating livestock.

Structures, including homes, and ag equipment are threatened.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.