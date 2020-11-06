Evangelist calls on angels to re-elect Trump

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Every now and then Twitter delivers complete gold.

In an epic election prayer, televangelist Paula White is seen calling on the almighty to defeat President Donald Trump’s challenger Vice President Joe Biden.

The viral election prayer was livestreamed by Trump’s spiritual advisor. In the video White is seen shouting, “Let blinders fall off right now. let blinders fall off right now. I hear the sound of victory!”

White then calls for angels to be dispatched from Africa and South America. The angelic reinforcement, White prophesizes will secure Trump’s re-election. And in the name of Jesus, she pounds the podium denouncing demonic confederacies.

Social media loved the video so much that it even inspired a remix, with several clips shared to create TikToks, tweets and memes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.