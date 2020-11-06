Former school employee arrested on multiple child porn charges

National-World

Tahlequah, OK (KFSM) — Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) arrested 26-year-old Hansen Martin Leroy Johnson on multiple child pornography charges Thursday (Nov. 5).

The case originated in October when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded a cyber tip they received from a social media platform to the OSBI. The tip included an image and short video showing an adult sexually abusing an infant. The OSBI ICAC Unit opened a case and began investigating Johnson, who is a former employee of Tahlequah Public Schools, according to OSBI.

A search warrant was executed at a residence on South 458 Road in Tahlequah where Johnson lives. Based on the execution of that warrant, Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

Johnson is charged with Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. He is currently in the Cherokee County Detention Center and is being held without bond.

The investigation remains open at this time to determine if there are additional victims in Oklahoma, according to OSBI.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

