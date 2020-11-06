Giants’ Logan Ryan credits team trainer for catching wife’s potentially life-threatening ectopic pregnancy

National-World

New York (WCBS) — Monday night was potentially life-changing for New York Giants player Logan Ryan, but it had nothing to do with the game at MetLife Stadium, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported.

After the game, Ryan had a phone call with his wife Ashley, who had flown to Florida to check on their house.

“She was telling me about some pains she had in her stomach. She wanted to sleep it off. She was in extreme pain, but she said she’d wait until morning,” Ryan said.

Ryan was hurt during the game, so he was still at the stadium during the call at 1 a.m., and he was sitting right next to trainer Justin Maher.

“He said, ‘No, she needs to go to the ER,’” Ryan told Overmyer.

Ashley had just taken antacids to ease her stomach pain. A trip to the emergency room seemed a bit extreme, but she heeded Maher’s advice, which proved to be life-altering.

“They ended up catching… ectopic pregnancy,” Ryan said.

Ashley wrote in an Instagram post that Logan smiled when he heard the word “pregnancy” and the thought of adding to their family. But, an ectopic pregnancy is not viable, and potentially life-threatening.

“The egg was in the wrong place in her fallopian tube and it was about to burst,” said Ryan.

If left untreated, the tissue would rupture and cause internal bleeding. Hours later, Ashley underwent emergency surgery.

“They ended up saving her and ended up preventing a lot of what could’ve been done,” said Ryan.

The couple credits Maher, whose quick thinking was critical.

“Telling my wife to go to the ER at 1 a.m. could’ve saved her life,” said Ryan.

Ashley is OK and recovering.

Giants coach Joe Judge made it clear Logan could fly to Florida to be with his wife – another indication, Ryan said, of how much the Giants care about their players.

“If that wasn’t the case, I don’t know if my wife would be here today… I’m extremely grateful for this organization and for Joe, and for everyone to understand things bigger than football,” Ryan said. “Especially this year.”

