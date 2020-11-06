Idaho State University COVID-19 case numbers down again

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University is again going the opposite direction of the rest of the state when it comes to positive cases of COVID-19.

For the fourth straight week, the number of students and faculty testing positive for the virus has gone down.

ISU campus health officials reported 49 new infections this week.

The University had a record-high number of cases the week of September 30th, with 69 cases, since then the numbers have gradually decreased every week.

This week a new cluster of cases was identified in campus housing. Contact tracing is underway and the people involved are being notified.