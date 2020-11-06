In custody: Man accused of shooting 2 officers had warrant in North Dakota

National-World

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI (WDJT) — A manhunt ended in Waukesha County for a suspect accused of shooting two officers in Delafield.

The search shut down I-94 for hours Friday, Nov. 6, and prompted warning to people living in the area.

Early Friday, an officer from Delafield and an officer from Hartland were shot and wounded near the Holiday Inn Express on Golf Road, while responding to a report of a hit-and-run.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Nathanael Benton from Fargo, North Dakota, who was wanted for another violent offense. Two other people inside the vehicle, a 29-year-old woman and 30-year-old man — both from Warsaw, Indiana — were taken into custody.

Benton, however, ran off after the shooting. Police credit dozens of law enforcement agencies and citizen’s phone calls for helping capture Benton.

“He had walked down to the bottom of our hill and when he got to the bottom he disappeared,” said Angela Phillips, who called 911.

Angela Phillips called authorities as soon as she recognized Benton’s clothes.

“I wanted to make sure that he was taken into custody you know, because we don’t live that far away,” Phillips said.

Cellphone video captured Benton being arrested less than a mile from the Holiday Inn Express without incident.

“Police men and women that were all surrounding this like field all the way up here and all the way around, kind of converged on him and took him down,” said Owen Cieslak, who recorded the arrest. “He was just apprehended right back here and there was just tons of police officers everywhere. It was very comforting to feel that everything was under control.”

After an unforgettable and chaotic manhunt, law enforcement and neighbors say they’re relieved Benton is now behind bars.

“How quickly and how efficiently they had sealed off everywhere in Delafield, I just think they did a fantastic job,” said neighbor Steven Green.

“I’m glad he’s apprehended — much easier to sleep tonight,” added Phillips.

Police say they’re still investigating why Benton was in Delafield with two others. North Dakota courts say Benton had not been served with an arrest warrant for attempted murder.

