The NFL punished the Raiders and Steelers for violating the league’s Covid-19 protocols

The NFL is punishing the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers for not adhering to the league’s Covid-19 protocols.

The Raiders have been fined $500,000, head coach Jon Gruden has been fined $150,000 and the team will lose a sixth-round draft pick, a source with knowledge of the penalties confirmed to CNN. Yahoo was the first to report the news.

Some of the violations include Gruden not consistently wearing a mask, players attending a large indoor gathering and the team allowing an unauthorized person into the locker room following a game. Gruden had already been fined $100,000 in September for not wearing a face mask.

The Raiders are the first team to lose a draft pick for violating Covid-19 protocol.

CNN has reached out to the Raiders for comment but has yet to hear back.

The Steelers were fined for infractions during the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, the Steelers confirmed to CNN. ESPN first reported the news.

A source with knowledge of the penalty told CNN the team was fined $250,000 for not wearing face coverings, while head coach Mike Tomlin received a $100,000 fine for the same violation.

CNN has reached out to the league for comment.