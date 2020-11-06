Unlawful assembly declared outside home of Portland city commissioner; Fire reported at City Hall

National-World

Portland, OR (KPTV) — Three people were arrested, and another was cited, after another night of unrest in Portland Thursday.

Around 7:30 p.m., about 60 people gathered at Arbor Lodge Park in north Portland, according to the Unified Command, the law enforcement partnership extended by Gov. Kate Brown through Friday.

The Unified Command said police conducted a high visibility patrol in the area.

Just over an hour later, the group left the park and blocked streets as they walked east and south.

The crowd was told by police over loudspeaker and on social media to remain on sidewalks and refrain from committing crimes. The Unified Command said the crowd continued to walk in the roadway.

The group’s destination was on North Holman Street: the home of Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan.

Earlier Thursday, Ryan voted against a proposed city budget amendment that would have cut $18 million from the Portland Police Bureau and redirected the money to other programs.

At Ryan’s home, group members “broke a window, threw burning flares and paint filled balloons at the home, and broke potted plants,” the Unified Command said.

Police then declared an unlawful assembly and told the crowd to leave the area.

The unlawful assembly follows a riot in downtown Portland Wednesday night in which several businesses were damaged and a dozen people were arrested.

Regarding Thursday’s criminal activity, the Unified Command said PPB and Portland Fire & Rescue are investigating the acts “that put an entire neighborhood at risk.”

According to the Unified Command, Thursday marked the fourth night in the past week in which agitators caused both vandalism and disruption to Ryan’s home and neighborhood.

At about 9 p.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle related to the demonstration near North Rosa Parks Way and North Campbell Avenue, but the vehicle kept driving. Oregon State Police troopers then located the vehicle, a Honda SUV, stopped in a parking lot several blocks away. The driver, Bryan Ortega-Schwartz, 36, was arrested for elude and reckless driving, the Unified Command said.

Following the criminal activity at Ryan’s house, the Unified Command said about 40 people reconvened near the Portland Police Association office in north Portland while others remained in Ryan’s neighborhood and blocked streets, where police made an additional arrest.

Eventually, the group walked back to toward Arbor Lodge Park and dispersed.

In downtown Portland, around 10 p.m., PF&R responded to City Hall after it was reported doors were on fire.

At the scene, a security guard extinguished the fire. The fire is under investigation. Currently, it is believed a burning object was placed or thrown at the door. No arrests have been made in the fire case.

The Unified Command said two people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges related to the north Portland unrest. They were identified as:

Bryan Ortega-Schwartz, 36, charged with attempt to elude in a vehicle and reckless driving.

Michael Kinney, 30, charged with interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and failure to display a license,

An additional person, identified as Daniel Supriyadi, 27, of Lake Oswego, was criminally cited with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

The Unified Command is asking anyone with information, photos or videos of any criminal activity related to Thursday’s events to contact PPB at (503) 823-4357 or submit an anonymous tip online.

On Friday morning, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler released the following statement in response to Thursday’s unrest:

“Last night’s criminal destruction and attack on Commissioner Ryan’s home are reprehensible. Violence, criminal destruction and intimidation are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those responsible must be found, investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I condemn anyone who uses violence to attempt to silence the voices of others.”

