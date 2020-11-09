7-yo girl fighting for her life after car crash

National-World

CHURCHVILLE, MD (WJZ) — A 7-year-old girl is fighting for her life after police say a driver crashed into a car with a family of four inside last week.

Tim Taylor said he remembers the night of the horrific crash like it was yesterday.

“It makes me sick every day,” he said.

Taylor said the night before Halloween, he was driving home with his fiance and their two kids, 7-year-old Rylee and 11-year-old Ayden.

He said a driver behind the wheel of a Jeep crashed into the passenger side of their car, pinning his fiance, Alyssa, and Rylee.

Maryland State Police say the crash happened along Calvary Road in Churchville in Harford County just after 8 p.m.

WJZ obtained the police report which states alcohol contributed to the crash.

However, Maryland State Police say they “cannot confirm alcohol involvement at this time. Nothing has been ruled out; the investigation and related tests are ongoing.”

Both Taylor and his son escaped without injuries, but Rylee and Alyssa were airlifted to Shock Trauma for emergency surgery.

“My daughter is in the ICU fighting for her life,” Taylor said.

Since the accident, Taylor said Rylee has been heavily sedated, in a coma and hooked up to a ventilator.

He said the right side of her body was crushed, leaving her with multiple broken bones and a severe brain injury.

Taylor said Alyssa suffered multiple broken ribs and internal bleeding, but is out of the ICU and is expected to be okay.

Taylor added seeing Rylee in her condition is painful, and all the family can do now is pray.

“We’re all fighting for her,” he said. “We’re all just praying for her.”

“She’s a wonderful kid,” Taylor added. “I just want her to wake up and continue her life. She’s way too young to have this happen to her out of nowhere.”

Police say the crash remains under investigation, and once it’s completed, will be turned over to the State’s Attorney to determine any possible charges.

