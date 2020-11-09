Award-winning veteran student credits military experience for success, future goals

National-World

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (WLOS ) — G.I. Jobs, a national magazine dedicated to helping veterans transition into the civilian job market, has awarded a veteran student at Blue Ridge Community College a 2020 “Student Veteran Leadership Award.”

Marine Corps veteran Kelsy Smith is using her G.I. Bill to earn an Associate of Science degree at the college’s Transylvania County campus. According to Smith’s advisor, Robert Rhodes, her involvement with the college reaches far beyond the classroom.

“When we would have student activities she would jump in,” said Rhodes. “She would work the entire event and she would engage with students. So if we were doing something like a giveaway, she would call out to them and bring them in. She was not shy about approaching students and I really appreciated that.”

Rhodes is also the student services coordinator. He asked Smith if she would like to be a student ambassador for the college.

“I could see that she worked really well with people,” said Rhodes. “That is something I look for our ambassadors here at the college so she was a perfect fit in that way.”

Rhodes believes Smith’s military background had something to do with Smith’s willingness to become a Student leader.

“Even though she appeared to be the same age as our traditional college students, I knew that there was probably something different,” said Rhodes. “When I did find out later that she was a vet, it didn’t come as much of a surprise.”

Smith spent four years in the Marine Corps before using her G.I Bill at Blue Ridge.

“My childhood dream job would be photography and I read up that I could do it in the military,” said Smith. “I went all around and talked with all the branches with my mother and we kinda sat down one night at dinner and decided that we would. I wanted the Marine Corps.”

Smith got her dream job shooting video and still photos for the Corps.

“We would go around and do a lot of retirement ceremonies and promotion ceremonies,” said Smith.

An injury caused her to leave the Corps, but she took the values she learned with her to the classroom.

“You have to work as a team when you are in the military, so I could see that,” said Rhodes.

When an e-mail from G.I. Jobs looking for outstanding veteran students landed in Rhodes’ inbox, he knew he had to nominate Smith.

“I called my mom and told her and we were all excited,” said Smith.

Smith believes the Corps gave her confidence to achieve her goal of earning a doctorate in physical therapy.

“I want to be there for the younger generations,” said Smith. “ My siblings themselves, they are very young so I like to influence them, I want to be the example they need.”

As Smith sets her sights on a future in healthcare, she will always remember her roots in the military.

“I want veterans to feel safe,” said Smith. “I want them to feel like they belong in places, and sometimes getting out and moving on is hard. The student award helps build us up. It tells us to keep going to keep pushing.”

