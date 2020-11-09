Cop placed on leave following arrest caught on camera

National-World

NORRISTOWN, PA. (KYW) — Norristown police have placed an officer on administrative duty following what’s been described as a violent arrest caught on camera. In the video, investigators say Officer Sean Gallagher punched a man identified as Malcolm Coleman in the head on Franklin Street.

It happened on Friday. The video does not show the entire confrontation.

Authorities allege Coleman violently resisted arrested and police tased the 26-year-old.

Coleman was wanted in Philadelphia for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police eventually took Coleman into custody. They say he was in possession of cocaine.

Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot issued a statement reading, in part, “All use of force by our officers is thoroughly investigated. Along with bystander video, police body camera footage, witness interviews and police reports will also be reviewed.”

