Neighborhood looks more like a lake after Eta passes through

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Miami, FL (WFOR) — Melrose Park in Fort Lauderdale looked more like a lake on Monday morning than a neighborhood because of Tropical Storm Eta.

“I’ve been here 22 years I’ve never seen it like this before,” said resident Rashid Barrett.

The floodwater in front of Barrett’s home affected his vehicle and prevented him from going to work.

“On this street, you had seven cars broken down last night,” said Barrett.

Just down the block, Linnie Berry feared the floodwaters would get inside her home.

“I’ve been here since 1978, never in my life, I’ve never seen something like this. Even with Andrew, it didn’t get that bad,” said Berry.

Throughout the morning, people tried driving through the steep floodwater. Some successfully, others had no chance of driving out.

Edouard and Angie Lara grabbed what they could when water started creeping into their house.

“Just the basics that we would need for them mostly. We had to put them on a raft and carry them out. It was a lot of water to get through,” said Edouard.

At around 10:30 a.m., a 5-thousand gallon pump truck showed up to help get some of the water out, as families who live there work to figure out what is next.

“All of our homes, everything that we’ve worked for. Is down is water right now.. It’s just not fair,” Angie said.

“It’s time to rebuild,” added Edouard.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.