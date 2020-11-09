New mural ‘rocks’ town center

National-World

Sulwanee, GA (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Paul McCartney, check. Elvis, check. Aretha, check.

Those three and several other rock legends now have a permanent home at Suwanee Town Center thanks to local artist Kim Pitts.

Pitts recently donated his piece entitled “Suwanee Rocks” to the city’s permanent art collection. The mural – depicting musicians Elton John, Mick Jagger, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Prince, Blondie and Billy Joel along with McCartney, Elvis and Franklin – was installed Oct. 23 on the back of the Town Center Stage.

“I pass Suwanee all the time during my daily travels, and I saw that the city really committed itself to the arts. I’ve always loved the amphitheater and wanted to do a piece for it,” Pitts said.

City officials said Pitts approached the city about displaying his work. The artist proposed the location on the back of the stage wing after noticing the space while eating outside at Brown Bag Deli.

The five-by-10-foot mural is painted on Dibond metal with heavy-bodied acrylic paint and has a value of $5,000, city officials said. The inspiration for the piece came from Pitts’ 64-year-old brother Tommy, who rocks out with his own band on the weekends. The little bird nestled in amongst the musicians is Pitts’ signature, and can be found on all of his work. It represents a little metal wind-up toy that was the artist’s favorite as a child.

A Georgia native, Pitts works out of his home studio in Buford, where he resides with his wife and two daughters.

