Barbershop gives free haircuts to veterans, collects items for food pantry

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) — Local barbers in Old Saybrook gave out free haircuts to support two great causes.

On Monday afternoon, stylists at the Kevin Edward Gentlemen’s Barber Shop hosted their second free veteran’s haircut day. Anyone who has ever served in the military was given a free cut, although they were encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item.

The food items will be given to the Old Saybrook Food Pantry.

Kevin Shea, who owns the barbershop and local veterans say the event is incredibly meaningful to everyone who participates.

“I wanted do something special for the veterans because they are working every day to protect our lives so we can sleep at night, we can come to work during the day, and it’s just something to day thank you and give back,” Shea said.

“It shows the integrity of this outfit. It just shows you where their heart is,” said Michael Dallas, Air Force Veteran.

Shea wanted to help as many veterans as possible and donate more than one hundred pounds of food. While the event is over, if you would like to support the cause, non-perishable food items are still being collected at the barbershop, which is located on Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook.

