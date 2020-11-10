Cops seek suspects who allegedly assaulted employee who asked they wear masks

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

EDGEWATER, MD (WJZ) — Police are searching for two people wanted for allegedly assaulting employees after refusing to wear masks at a Cold Stone Creamery in Edgewater on Saturday.

Anne Arundel County police officers responded at around 7:20 p.m. for a report of an assault at the ice cream shop on Lee Airpark Drive.

A man and a woman had entered the store and were asked by employees there to put on a mask. They initially argued with the employees before police said it escalated.

“At that point, the verbal argument became physical and the employees of the restaurant were injured and assaulted,” Sgt. Cook with the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

An employee was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The employee told WJZ off-camera they suffered multiple broken bones in their face and will need surgery on their eye.

A sign on the door reads “No mask, no service,” a requirement many agreed is important to follow amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are still dealing with a pandemic and we certainly want to make sure all businesses are responsible and requesting that the public wear masks,” Cook said.

“I don’t understand why people wouldn’t want to wear a mask to protect themselves and other people, particularly at an ice cream shop,” Anne Arundel County resident April Wall said.

Police said the two suspects fled in a silver Nissan Altima. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.