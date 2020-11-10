Explosive device blows up portable toilet, cops investigate

National-World

PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) — For the second time in as many weeks, an explosive device has gone off in a portable toilet. Pittsburgh Police are investigating this latest one near a construction site on the North Side.

Police were present in the 900 block of Itin Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday with dogs sniffing around the scene. According to police, the call came in around 7, with the incident happening sometime overnight.

“When they got on scene they had discovered that the porta John had evidence of an explosive device that went off inside of the porta John,” Public Safety Assistant Spokesperson Maurice Matthews said.

A construction worker at the nearby site says they came to work to find the portable toilet already destroyed.

Multiple units responded, including the K9 unit, the Explosives unit and the Crime Scene unit.

No one was injured.

“We got pretty blessed and pretty lucky that no one was injured,” Matthews said at the scene.

In the past month, KDKA has reported on three portable toilet explosions around the city. Last week police found another blown-up portable toilet in Lawrenceville.

At this time, they are not sure if these cases are connected.

“That’s part of the investigation — to piece it all together and try to see if everything matches up. It’s still early to tell,” Matthews said.

At this point there is no word on any suspect. Police want to remind you if you see something, say something.

