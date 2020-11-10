Pastor survives being crushed by massive boulder

National-World

Phoenix, AZ (KPHO KTVK) — A hike for a good cause nearly turned deadly for a Phoenix pastor and his daughter while the two were trekking on the Arizona Trail.

Dream City Church Senior Pastor Luke Barnett and his daughter, 20-year-old Annalee, were hiking the 800 miles to raise money for the Colorado City Dream Center, which helps victims of polygamy and human trafficking. It’s run out of the former compound of the infamous polygamist Warren Jeffs.

“We made a commitment. And there’s (sic) churches all across America who have sponsored us to finish this trail,” Pastor Barnett said.

The hike started on Sept. 27, and things had been going well.

“Our plan was to do it in 40 days. Twenty miles every single day,” Luke Barnett said.

But 500 miles in on Halloween, there was trouble on the trail.

“They’re estimating this boulder was about 8 to 10,000 pounds,” Luke Barnett said.

As they scrambled into a wash, the two dislodged a boulder. The pastor pushed his daughter away right before it fell on him.

“It broke my forearm. It broke three of my ribs. It broke my femur. And my hip,” Luke Barnett said.

Annalee Barnett used her first aid skills to stabilize her dad.

“Asked me all the right questions at the time. ‘Can you feel your feet? Can you feel your hands?'” Luke Barnett said.

And Annalee Barnett called in rescuers using a satellite phone.

“I remember saying to her right before the chopper picked me up, ‘This hike has to go on. We can’t stop. You’re going to have to finish this thing all by yourself,'” Luke Barnett said.

Annalee Barnett took her father’s message to heart. Along with a new hiking partner, she is now scheduled to finish the Arizona Trail this Saturday, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for women in need in the process.

“We called the whole campaign ‘Adventure Your Life,’ but it turned into being, really, the miracle of our life that we’re even alive today,” Luke Barnett said.

