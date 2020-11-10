Sheriff, NAACP chapter call for unity as they navigate polarizing issues

National-World

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA) — In a year full of protests, hurricanes, polarized politics, and a global pandemic, local law enforcement and the Baldwin County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People are opting to work together instead of pointing fingers.

“The saying goes united we stand, divided we fall,” said Baldwin County NAACP Chapter President.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department and the local NAACP chapter are making sure the state’s largest county sticks together through these trying times.

After George Floyd’s death and the protests that followed, Baldwin County Sheriff Huey ‘Hoss’ Mack and NAACP Chapter President Alec Barnett skipped demonstrations for conversations.

They realized soon after, communication really is key.

“I think we’re getting along pretty good. I think its just that some people don’t trust law enforcement, and that’s why we want to have this meeting to reassure them that they want to work with us, and they want to not have these problems here,” said Barnett.

A community town hall was set then later canceled because of COVID.

The hope is to still bring the conversation to the community sometime in the future.

In the meantime, Baldwin County Sheriff Mack told us he thinks Barnett is doing “a great job in reaching out to the community…. and is not aware of any specific issues right now, but will address any that are voiced.”

Barnett and Sheriff Mack are hoping to reschedule the town hall when the pandemic slows down, and say everyone’s health and safety will remain a top priority.

