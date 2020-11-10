Two Nashville HBCUs announce joint accelerated pre-med, dental program

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Tennessee State University and Meharry Medical College are working together in an effort to foster more Black physicians and dentists in underserved communities.

In an announcement made on Tuesday morning, the universities named a new program called the, “Dr. Levi Watkins Jr. Institute/TSU/Meharry Accelerated Pathway Program.” Its name coming from one of TSU’s most distinguished graduates who also holds an honorary degree from Meharry.

We remain committed to training more Black doctors who will go on to serve in minority communities, and this partnership will provide more opportunities for Black students,” said Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, President and CEO at Meharry Medical College. “I am especially delighted about this partnership, as Dr. Watkins was a key mentor throughout my medical training and blazed the trail for me and countless other minority students who had been told there wasn’t a place for us within the medical community.

The partnership seeks to reduce the amount of time it takes students to enter medical school. Instead of a four-year science program, students will spend three years pre-med at TSU before going to study medicine or dentistry at Meharry. The result totals to seven years, one short of average programs.

African Americans continue to be underrepresented in medical schools,” said TSU President Glenda Glover. “This partnership will help level the playing field, and give them better opportunities that they so deserve. We look forward to working with Meharry Medical College to produce African American physicians, and dentists, who will serve the communities that need them most.

The Dr. Levi Watkins Jr. Institute is projected to welcome the first cohorts in the fall of 2021-22.

