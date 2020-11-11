‘A Fireman’s worst nightmare’: Firefighter loses wife in house fire

National-World

Miami, FL (WFOR) — A veteran Miami-Dade firefighter is mourning the loss of his wife after she died in a house fire in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Fire Officer Erick Gonzalez tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “This is in all my years of service that I’ve dealt with, this is heartfelt. This is a big family and we are trying our best to stand by him and give him everything he needs. We are usually on the other side of these situations taking care of people and he did that not only for other people but for his family, his wife as well. This just goes to show that as firemen that while we are out there helping the public as much as we can, we also have issues like this that can affect us, and here he is responding to a call like this while he is on duty. We are one big family and we are going to stick together.”

“We call ourselves brothers and sisters when we are on duty and off duty,” he said. “I get goosebumps talking about it. Just know that we are always behind each other and no matter what happens we are one big family and as much as he is hurting our whole family is hurting at this time.”

Neighbor Sandra Nesbitt told CBS4 that “It’s heartbreaking, so close to home.”

According to a GoFundMe page, Corey Logan was working an overtime shift on Tuesday when he received a Ring notification which showed his neighbor frantically banging on his front door along NW 18th Street just after 1 p.m.

Logan’s wife, who has advanced Lupus among other medical conditions, was home at the time, wrote Christopher Morales, who started the GoFundMe page.

Morales explained Logan “hopped on the rig and headed to his house lights and sirens.” Then he heard a house fire call from dispatch and it was his address that came over the air.

“He knew immediately. Unfortunately, when we arrived we had the worst case scenario. There was heavy smoke and fire coming from his house with his wife inside. We did our job and put the fire out and searched as fast as we could but were too late. She was in the bedroom where the fire started and passed away as a result,” according to Morales.

“This is a Firemans worst nightmare! Not only did he show up first to his house burning, but also lost the love of his life as a result of the fire as well,” wrote Morales.

Neighbor Willard Robinson told CBS 4 that Logan was devoted to his wife.

He said “Most times you would see him taking care of her in in her wheelchair. It looked like it was true love to me.”

Logan has been a firefighter with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue more than 20 years, nearly all stationed at Station 6. Morales describes him as the “heart and soul of the station.”

Gonzalez urged people to consider contributing to the GoFundMe page, saying “As you can the house is pretty bad inside and he has a lot of rebuilding to do both personally and financially. We would appreciate anything that people can do.”

Because someone died, the Miami-Dade Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue thanked the community for its support and said Logan’s family needed privacy.

More than a dozen firefighters showed up at the home on Wednesday afternoon to remove debris and seal it up with shifters and plywood.

A Fire Rescue spokeswoman said the cause of the blaze was under investigation.

