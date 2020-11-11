Atlanta Police welcome their first therapy dog

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — The Atlanta Police Department recently welcomed a new lady to the force with their first ever therapy dog named Scout.

APD shared a video to Facebook introducing the two-year-old Tennessee Mountain Cur mix.

“Often times all you need is a tail wag and a wet nose,” was the opening frame of the video that featured several members of APD bonding with Scout.

The department says Scout “has been a huge source of happiness for our APD team in the middle of the most challenging times during 2020.” As man’s best friend she has elevated moods, relieved stress and lessened anxiety for the men and women of Atlanta’s law enforcement, as well as civilians.

Scout is a member of the Police Animal Wellness Support Unit, which was founded by Major LeAnne Browning during pandemic and summer civil unrest. “Major Browning, founded the PAWS Unit to improve the health and wellness of her coworkers in a unique and buildable way,” wrote the department on Facebook.

