Complaint: Self-professed Trump supporter attacked elderly couple with golf club over Joe Biden sign

Minneapolis, MN (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man who identified himself to authorities as a supporter of President Donald Trump is accused of attacking an elderly couple with a golf club over the weekend after he saw them standing at a street corner with a homemade Joe Biden sign.

Fifty-year-old Mark Anthony Ulsaker, of Lino Lakes, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence and assaulting a peace officer in connection to the Sunday incident, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. If convicted of all counts, he could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, multiple witnesses called 911 around 3 p.m. after seeing a man, described as stocky and bald, attacking an elderly couple with a golf club in White Bear Lake, at the intersection of Highway 96 and Centerville Road. After the golf club broke during the attack, the man reportedly punched the elderly man in the head.

The attacker then retreated to his pickup truck, which was parked at a nearby Walgreens, witnesses told investigators. The elderly woman gave chase. When she approached the truck, the pickup drove toward her, hopping over a curb before speeding off on Centerville Road.

The victims, who were in their late 70s/early 80s, told responding officers that they were just minding their business on the street corner with their homemade Joe Biden sign when the attack unfolded, the complaint states. First, the man pulled up in his red truck and shouted “f— You!” at them, which they ignored. A moment later, the man was stomping toward them with a golf club.

Witnesses jotted down the man’s license plate number, and police found it was registered to Ulsaker. Officers went to his home, and tried to arrest him, but he initially resisted. He swung a punch at the arresting officer, who blocked the blow and pushed Ulsaker away, the complaint states. The officer then pulled out his Taser and eventually got Ulsaker to comply. Investigators noted that the officer suffered an injury to his right thumb.

In an interview with police, Ulsaker described himself as a “Trump supporter.” He said he got upset when he saw the couple’s Joe Biden sign, the complaint states.

During the interview, Ulsaker admitted to “flipping off” the couple, kicking over their sign, and swinging his golf club at them. The golf club broke when it hit the woman’s chair. Ulsaker said he then pushed the seated woman over, and that’s when the man came after him, so he punched him in the head. Ulsaker said that while he did drive his truck over the curb to scare the woman, he had no intention of running her over.

As for assaulting the arresting officer, Ulsaker admitted to investigators that he “swung a little,” the complaint states.

The weekend attack happened roughly 24 hours after major news outlets, including CBS News, called the 2020 presidential race for Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has refused to concede the election, claiming widespread voter fraud. Evidence of such fraud has yet to be produced by Trump’s campaign.

