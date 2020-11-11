Officer goes above and beyond to help 97-year-old woman with power during ice storms

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ENID, OK (KOCO) — An Enid police officer is being praised for his efforts to help a 97-year-old woman who was without power during the recent ice storms.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Garron Nixon responded to a call one night that a 97-year-old woman was alone and frightened when she lost power.

Police said Nixon made sure the woman had adequate food, water and blankets to keep warm. He also gave her one of his own flashlights and spare batteries.

According to police, Nixon did not tell anyone about his act of kindness. Department officials said they didn’t know until the woman’s daughter called from out of state to express her gratitude.

“Thanks Officer Nixon, for reminding us all to spread light, warmth, and humanity,” officials said in the Facebook post.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.