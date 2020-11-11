Sheriff: Medical scooter stolen outside Happy Valley restaurant returned to victim; suspect arrested

National-World

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) — Deputies helped return a motorized medical scooter to a woman after it was stolen outside a Happy Valley restaurant on Monday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 2 p.m., Happy Valley Police Department deputies were called out to the report of a stolen blue four-wheel motorized medical scooter.

The sheriff’s office said the victim, Lynne, told deputies that she uses the scooter to get around due to a medical condition. Lynne reported she had been inside the Pho Zen restaurant, located at 15936 Southeast Happy Valley Town Center Drive, for a few minutes when it was stolen from outside.

A short time later, a City of Happy Valley code enforcement officer saw a similar scooter being operated by a man in the 17000 block of Southeast Sunnyside Road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area and found the man on the scooter, attempting to board a TriMet bus.

The suspect, identified as Keaton Everett Hohl, 21, of Happy Valley, admitted to deputies that he stole the scooter. According to the sheriff’s office, Hohl told deputies “he found it sitting out in the street and since he had a hurt foot he figured he would just take it to get around.”

Hohl was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail for charges of first-degree theft.

The scooter was returned to Lynne by the code enforcement officer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.