Veterans Day ceremonies planned around the midstate

TENNESSEE, USA (WSMV) — Today communities throughout the Midstate will honor those who served our country with a number of Veterans Day events.

Despite the pandemic, there are still a number of events happening around Middle Tennessee.

The city of Franklin is holding what’s called a “Reverse Parade.”

Veterans will line the road while the community drives by and shows their support.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the park at Harlinsdale Farm.

La Vergne’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will go on as scheduled.

It’ll take place at Veterans Memorial Park’s Memorial Wall and starts at 11 a.m..

In Tullahoma their annual Veterans Day ceremony also starts at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park.

In Hermitage, 1,000 of American flags have been planted for the fifth annual Field of Honor. That’s free to come out and see from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday.

A reminder that Nashville’s Veterans Day parade will not take place this year because of the pandemic.

