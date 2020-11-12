10-year-old selected as Texas winner of Rolls-Royce car design competition

National-World

Dallas (KTVT) — Elijah Machado, 10, from Dallas was selected as the Texas winner for Rolls-Royce’s international young designer competition.

On Wednesday, he lived out one of his dreams of riding in a Rolls-Royce at the luxury car at the dealership. He says he’s always loved cars, so when it came to designing his own, he had plenty of ideas.

“It can go 1000 miles per hour if you use a boosters but if you don’t, it’ll only go 500 miles an hour,” Machado said when explaining the details of his design.

It started when his mom, Amanda, came across the competition online. She knew her car lover had to enter.

“He tells me, how fast everything goes and how much they cost…he just loves cars!” Amanda Machado said.

His entry was called “The Elijah.” It’s a luxury Rolls-Royce with hovering seats, a holographic steering wheel, and of course, rocket boosters.

“I got a phone call last week and they were like ‘he won!’ And I was like “What?! He’s going to be so excited!’ and he was!” Amanda said.

On Wednesday, Elijah received his award at the dealership, a private tour, the chance to paint his car with an automotive artist and his very first ride in a Rolls-Royce.

“We really like to get them involved at early age and get their minds thinking, and maybe inspire them to, you know, maybe choose a career path at early age,” Brian Simmons, Sales Manager for Rolls-Royce Dallas said.

