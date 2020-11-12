Bigfoot found! Stolen Bigfoot Museum statue captured by police department

National-World

SCOTTS VALLEY, CA (KSBW) — Officers with the Scotts Valley Police Department were able to track down the elusive Bigfoot statue that had been stolen from the Bigfoot Discovery Museum in Felton.

The 4-foot tall statue, weighing between 150 and 200 pounds, was taken sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday. A wooden bear statue was also taken at the same time.

On Thursday, Scotts Valley police reported they responded to a “suspicious figure” in the roadway near Glen Canyon and Green Hills roads when they spotted Bigfoot.

“He was a little banged up but will be returned to his rightful place,” said police on Facebook.

The museum has been closed due to the pandemic, said Bigfoot Discovery Museum Curator Michael Rugg. Rugg said the lock securing the Bigfoot statue had been cut.

