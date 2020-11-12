Detroit Public Schools suspends in-person learning until Jan. 11

National-World

Detroit, MI (WNEM) — Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) announced it is temporarily suspending in-person learning starting Friday, Nov. 12.

All classes will be online starting Monday, Nov. 16 due to the increase in COVID-19 infection rate in Detroit, the school district wrote.

Face-to-face learning will stay open on Thursday and Friday for families for educational support.

Learning centers can be used on Monday if childcare adjustments have not been made over the weekend.

In-person learning is scheduled to continue on Jan. 11.

The school district said if COVID-19 positive rates in the city improve, the district will consider reopening sooner.

The schools’ reopening plan said if the rate of infection reaches the 5 to 7 percent threshold, the school district would consider halting face-to-face learning in schools.

“The district relied on science and the data to reopen schools for in-person learning this summer and fall and relied on the same criterium to decide that it was no longer safe for our students and employees to work in an in-person school environment. Without a vaccine, we will remain accountable to that 5-7 percent infection rate,” said Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent of DPSCD. “I am remarkably proud of district staff, principals, and school-level staff who have stayed faithful to our COVID-19 safety strategies. This has allowed us to keep schools open for in-person learning and access to our learning centers with a limited number of outbreaks as compared to other districts and schools throughout the state. Despite the reality of COVID-19, we have been able to keep employees and students safe and serve them directly if their families needed that level of support. As we have been doing throughout this pandemic, we will continue to adjust to serve our students and families by expanding direct technology support for families while also continuing to feed students.”

The school district will provide three meals distributed to students on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and four meals on Thursdays during the same timeframe.

DPSCD’s homework, technology, and mental health hotline will continue to support students and families.

