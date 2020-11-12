Kemp announces Ga. #1 state for business for 8th straight year

National-World

GEORGIA, USA (WGCL) — Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp announced the State of Georgia has been named the number one state for business for an 8th straight year.

The announcement came alongside Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson in Covington Thursday morning.

In 2019, Georgia became the only state to earn this distinction seven consecutive times in the history of Site Selection Magazine’s rankings, and is now the only state to receive the honor eight times in a row.

The announcement presentation followed a tour of Bridgestone Golf’s headquarters and research and development facility in Covington, where Kemp was presented with golf balls stamped with the “No. 1 State” artwork to commemorate the occasion.

“I’m so proud that Georgia has earned this top business distinction for a record-setting eight years, and it is an honor to accept this award from Site Selection magazine,” Kemp said. “Our top-notch workforce development programs and pro-business environment, along with our strong logistics infrastructure, have further solidified the Peach State as the best place in the nation to live, work, raise a family, and start or grow a business. I thank our partners in both the public and private sectors, our world-class economic development team, and the hardworking Georgians throughout the state who helped us beat our own record with this unprecedented achievement.”

Site Selection magazine is an internationally circulated business publication covering corporate real estate and economic development. The publication’s rankings are 50% based on an index of seven criteria and 50% on the input received from a survey of independent site location experts who are asked to rank states based on their recent project experiences. This year, Georgia shares this top ranking with North Carolina.

