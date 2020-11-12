Man and woman accused of encouraging 13-year-old girl to become a prostitute

National-World

WEST YORK, PA (WPMT) — A man and woman from York are facing numerous charges after police say they enticed a 13-year-old girl into prostitution in two separate incidents in 2019.

Lenee Rivera, 25, of the 400 block of East Prospect Street, is charged with trafficking in minors, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, two counts of promoting prostitution of a minor (encouraging minor), two counts of promoting prostitution of a minor (transporting minor), corruption of minors, and indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age.

Her co-defendant, Takanii Beatty, 46, of the 1000 block of Kelly Drive, is charged with patronizing a victim of sexual servitude, rape by forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, corruption of minors, patronizing prostitutes, and furnishing alcohol to minors.

The charges were filed by West York Borough Police after an investigation of allegations brought by the victim on Jan. 27. The victim reported the alleged incidents to a counselor with the York County Children’s Advocacy Center, police say.

According to police, the victim reported that on Dec. 21, she was approached by Rivera, who told her she had a way for the victim to make money. Rivera arranged for Beatty to give them a ride to a Motel 6 on the 300 block of Arsenal Road.

Beatty and another woman picked up Rivera and the victim and took them to the motel, where Rivera told the victim to perform oral sex on the other woman. Rivera touched the victim’s genitals while she performed oral sex on the other woman, police say.

Beatty then gave the victim $60, according to police.

On Dec. 28, Rivera and Beatty met the victim again and took her to an apartment on the 1600 block of Westgate Drive. Beatty then gave the victim alcohol, had sex with her after she became intoxicated, and paid her $120, police say.

