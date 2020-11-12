Practicing proper ‘pandemiquette’ this holiday season

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — From coast to coast, viral videos of heated exchanges — even fistfights — over who is and who isn’t wearing a mask.

In all of this, there appears to be no room for etiquette.

“Etiquette really has to do with us putting others at ease and being thoughtful and considerate towards others.”

Etiquette expert Elaine Swann helped coin the phrase ‘pandemiquette’ – she wants to help navigate potentially volatile situations, like a disagreement over wearing a mask.

“It’s important for us to use words and phrases that do not accuse the other individual of wrongdoing,” Swann said. “The reason why is we want to avoid setting off any type of trigger that could cause that person to have one of those viral video moments that we’re seeing so often.”

And for employees trying to enforce their businesses mask mandate – she suggests de-escalating the situation by listening and calmly repeating the businesses guidelines.

“Sometimes it will be less disruptive if you move that person to another area, try to serve them in one particular space, and have them shuttled out the door instead of creating this big ruckus,” she said.

We’re also reminded, etiquette isn’t just about reminding others what to do – but it’s also about what you can do yourself.

