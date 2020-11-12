Rapper’s manager Brandon Rainwater mourns passing of Dallas’ Mo3: ‘He came from nothing and made something of himself’

National-World

Dallas (KTVT) — Brandon Rainwater, the manager of Dallas rapper Mo3 who was shot and killed Wednesday, Nov. 11, spoke to CBS 11 about the huge loss.

“I watched him rise as a star, from a regular kid, basically homeless when I met him, to a person with power and enough revenue to support his family,” said Rainwater.

Rainwater said he was Noble’s first and only manager. They met six years ago.

“In raps he told his story and told the stories of other people around here that were going through the same struggles that he went through growing up,” said Rainwater.

Rainwater said Noble was on his way to a film shoot for a movie he was working on when he was shot to death.

Rainwater said he was on the phone with him at the time and heard everything, but did not elaborate.

“He spoke for the black community, the white community, the Mexican community, for all races,” said Rainwater. “We lost a good speaker, a poet, an artist.”

Rainwater said Noble was a father of three young children and had recently donated money to help people struggling during the pandemic.

“He never cared what anybody else said about you. He took how he looked at you and that’s how he looked at you. He didn’t care about the surrounding sounds. He gave me a job. I ain’t ever been nobody,” Rainwater said.

Police said the incident Wednesday began as Noble was traveling on northbound I-35E at Clarendon Drive just before noon.

A suspect got out of a vehicle armed with a gun and began approaching Noble’s vehicle, according to police.

Police did not say if the vehicles had been stopped.

Police said Noble also got out of his vehicle and began running southbound on the freeway.

The suspect chased him and fired multiple rounds at him, striking Noble at least once, police said.

“It’s not a time to be sad,” said Rainwater. “From decade to decade his kids will still be a part of him and be successful because of him. So if he was here right now he would be here smiling saying, ‘I lived my life’.”

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive in the murder.

