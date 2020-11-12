Retired veteran & mother of 8 gifted new car

National-World

Denver (KCNC) — A retired Army specialist who was injured in Iraq received a new set of wheels as a thank you for her service. The new car was due to a partnership between Freedom Alliance and US Bank.

Delicia Jackson served in the Army for seven years and suffered a deployment injury in 2003 and was medically discharged in 2004.

She says the last few years have been difficult for her and her family. She was handed the keys to her new Chrysler Pacifica on Veterans Day.

“This is amazing. It’s unbelievable. I see stuff like this on TV, but not to happen to me,” said Jackson.

Jackson says all the struggles she and her husband have gone through are for their eight children.

