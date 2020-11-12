Sniffing out election fraud: Claim of dog voting debunked

National-World

SANTA CRUZ, CA (KPIX) — The Santa Cruz County Registrar of Voters has gone on record to dispute a widely-publicized claim of voter fraud, asserting that a dog did not register and vote in the November 3rd election.

The claim about a dog voting in the county was made in viral video that showed a woman saying her service dog microchp ID number was used as a Social Security number to register the pet and vote. As of Wednesday evening, the video had tens of thousands of views.

Registrar of Voters Gail Pellerin denied the claim in a tweet and said her office takes allegations of voter fraud very seriously.

“Of course they did not call me about this claim,” Pellerin said in the tweet.

Pellerin told KSBW Monterey the claim was investigated and there was no record that corroborates it. In Santa Cruz County, Pellerin told KSBW her office was investigating one case where a man appeared to have voted twice and the case was been forwarded to the district attorney’s office.

