Arkansas police officer shot and killed in the line of duty

A police officer in Arkansas was killed in the line of duty on Thursday while trying to apprehend a suspect, police tell CNN. The suspect is now on the run.

The shooting took place at the Delta Inn Motel in West Helena. According to Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Patrick Smith, two officers were responding to a tip about a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in November.

When the officers pulled into the motel, a burgundy vehicle pulled up toward them, a person got out and began shooting at the officers, hitting one of them, according to Smith. It is believed the person was a passenger in the vehicle, according to CNN affiliate WMC.

The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

The officer was rushed to the hospital where he died. His name is not being released, but police say he served in law enforcement for more than ten years and is survived by his fiancé and two children.

The surviving officer has identified the shooter as 29-year-old Latarius Howard. Local and federal authorities have been looking for him in connection with the shooting of Charles Selvy earlier this month.

Selvy had told police he was sitting at home listening to music when an unidentified Black man entered the residence, hit him on the head and then shot him.