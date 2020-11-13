Collective groan of ‘not again’ heard across Long Island as new coronavirus restrictions set to begin

National-World

Carle Place, NY (WCBS) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Tri-State Area, new restrictions to slow the spread in New York state are set to take effect Friday.

The new mandates go into effect at 10 p.m. and they are getting mixed reviews on Long Island, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday.

While no one is happy to see the numbers climbing, there is almost a collective groan of “not again.”

COVID-19 numbers are soaring in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“Four hundred two tested positive. That’s a big number for us,” County Executive Laura Curran said.

Nassau’s daily infections are 10 times higher than many days this summer. The same is the case in Suffolk, amid spiking numbers statewide.

A 10 p.m. curfew has been implemented for liquor-licensed businesses. That includes bars like the North Village Tavern in Rockville Centre.

“There’s only so much we can sustain going through this. Ten o’clock at night is our busy hour. We are following the rules, wearing masks, and yet we are going to start feeling it again,” owner Gina Caggiano said.

Restaurants must also close by 10 p.m.

“We will have to preface all reservations, let them know,” said Adam Acerra, owner of Market Bistro in Jericho.

Acerra said diners have not been lingering.

“We will pivot and hope for the best. If it takes this pivot, in my opinion, to keep our business open, I’m all in,” he said.

Butch Yamali, owner of the Millerage Inn and a group of catering venues, said he support safety, but, “How many hurdles can you survive? This is a business that’s already floundering, it’s already dying. This is like another nail in the coffin.”

Weddings this weekend are now changing start times. Private gatherings will also be curtailed. Indoor and outdoors they will be limited to 10 people.

Maureen Jones will have to cut her Thanksgiving group in half.

“I have some relatives that have compromising conditions, so if they’re going to stay safe, it’s important,” Jones said.

Overall, people have mixed emotions about the new restrictions.

“It’s unenforceable. What are they going to go around looking, checking?” one person said.

“You have to have some kind of mandate to prevent people from having gatherings that are way too large,” another said.

“I don’t think we live in a democracy. People shouldn’t be telling us what we can do in our own homes,” another person said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s Office said the state is matching the clampdowns in neighboring states.

Curran attributes Nassau’s spike to private parties.

“It is unfortunate because we have seen compliance. By and large, our businesses, our residents are doing the right thing,” Curran said.

So how will all this be enforced? The same way as before. Complaints can be sent to the police, health department, fire department and, yes, violators will face fines.

