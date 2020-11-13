Conestoga school busing stops after drivers test positive for COVID-19

National-World

Murray, NE (WOWT) — An entire school district just south of the metro has been forced to stop school bus service for at least two weeks.

That’s because four bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19. The others are now being tested after being exposed in a break room.

Parents in the Conestoga School District are scrambling to get their kids to school. The district was forced to stop bus service until thanksgiving break after all 12 of its drivers were exposed to COVID-19.

“The buses were picking up and dropping off yesterday. Last night we got the message that they were going to cancel the busing due to COVID positive tests on the bus from the drivers,” parent Amanda Anderson said.

All the bus drivers are now in quarantine.

Superintendent Beth Johnsen says the students on the bus had a very low exposure and that for now, they won’t be tested.

“The bus drivers sit upfront, you know, where they normally sit. They wear a mask as they drive, the kids wear a mask,” said Beth Johnsen, Conestoga School District Superintendent.

Parents say despite the frustration that’s coming with this news, they are finding a way to work with one another to make this work for the community.

“No sooner than that message went out, there were people in the community saying how can I help out? Who can I carpool to school with? I have seats. It was really nice to see everyone come together even though it’s a frustrating situation,” says Anderson.

Anderson has three children in the district. She’s concerned about what’s next, saying her biggest worry is her kids may be back to learning remotely after the holidays.

“It’s a scary issue because a lot of us can’t take time off of work. We just don’t have the funds to be able to do that,” she said.

District leaders say they are doing all they can to keep students in the classroom but the future is uncertain.

“We just don’t know. We are working to have school every day. That’s a big thing for the school board,” Johnsen said.

