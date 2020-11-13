Crossing guard hit by pickup in Texarkana leaves hospital

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

TEXARKANA, TX (KTBS ) — Crossing guards are not first responders, but they put their lives on the line everyday to keep children safe.

And nearly two months ago, a Texarkana, Texas ISD crossing guard was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a pickup on Summerhill Road.

“Ford trucks are tough baby. He throwed me about 5 or 6 yards across the fence. I just thank God I didn’t get hurt worse that that,” said Ron Ferguson, who is preparing to leave the CHRISTUS Saint Michael Rehab Hospital.

While he’s made big improvements in his health, Ferguson still doesn’t remember much about the day of the accident.

“I woke up in the hospital. I think I was down for about 4 or 5 days. I looked at my wife and said what am I doing here,” said Ferguson.

“He was minimally responsive. He required assistance with oxygen to breathe, as well as, unable to get out of the bed,” said Dr. Rosalyn Henry, CHRISTUS St. Michael rehabilitation director.

Henry says Ferguson was transferred to their Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, where a team of therapists worked on a plan to get him back on his feet.

Ferguson was there for 25 days before being transferred to the rehab hospital.

“He’s walking over 150 feet with a rolling walker with barely anybody touching him. He’s doing most of his self care activities by himself,” said Jeff Justin, CHRISTUS St. Michael inpatient therapy manager.

Ferguson appreciates the communities outpouring of support. He said TISD checked on his condition daily.

“They stand beside their students and stand beside their employees. I’ve been very blessed by it,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson says he played pro-football and had never been injured, but he’s grateful CHRISTUS Saint Michael Hospital was there when he needed them.

“All I can say is, I’m a big Notre Dame fan, so God’s house has taken really good care of me,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson will be released from rehab on Saturday. He is looking forward to seeing his dog again and getting a home cooked meal.

No charges were filed in the accident, but investigators believe driver inattention was the primary contributing factor in the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.