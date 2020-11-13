Elementary school uses technology for efficient curbside pickup

National-World

Stonewall, LA (KTBS) — North DeSoto Lower Elementary School is becoming tech-savvy by launching a new program to aid in curbside pickup during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 restrictions caused the school to keep numbers down on the buses to properly social distance. That created longer wait times as more parents picked up their students.

School leaders were looking for a more efficient way for curbside pickup for their Pre-K through first grade students. The principal and assistant principal held brainstorming sessions and found an app called “Curb Smart.”

The app assigns a 3-digit number to the student or students in the same household. That number is reflected on a placard in the windshield of the parent or guardian’s car. Staff then enter the number into the app to notify another staff member of which child to send curbside.

Newly appointed principal Russell Tabor said the app helped with efficiency and extra security, as parents or guardians are the only ones with access to the child’s designated “pickup number.”

The school is also connecting the student body more under their “Digital DeSoto” initiative webcams. The classroom’s smartboard’s now have a webcam attached.

Every Friday, teachers log into Google Meet to participate in their schoolwide “Funtastic Fridays.” Tabor said it is another way for students to connect with their friends in other classrooms, while restrictions are still in place due to COVID-19.

