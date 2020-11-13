Nearly 35% of Illinois teachers are considering leaving the profession amid COVID stress

National-World

Springfield, IL (WQAD) — 1/3 of Illinois teachers are considering leaving the profession, according to the Illinois Education Association

In a poll of more than 1300 members, 41% of teachers said they don’t think their schools can re-open for full-time in-person learning safely.

22% of teachers in the association say they are considering quitting or retiring early because they don’t feel safe in school.

Some teachers say they don’t disagree with in-person learning but they want to keep high-risk staff safe from the coronavirus.

“I think it’s ironic that pretty horrible that I dread the day numbers get better because that means my district will require me to return to the classroom to continue teaching my students and I can’t do that. As much as I love teaching them, and as much as I believe they love learning with me, I can’t risk my life.”

Illinois is already experiencing a teacher shortage and leaders with the Illinois education association say if more teachers retire that could cause more staffing problems.

The union accuses administrators of not following state guidance when they make decisions for their districts.

