Retired Army veteran given a new car on Veterans Day

MONROEVILLE, PA (WTAE) — Retired United States Army veteran Helen Stewart rejoined civilian life in 2013 but fell on hard times, leaving her homeless and unemployed.

Seven years later, after assistance with counselors through the department of Veterans Affairs, she is back on her feet with a new job.

However, she did not have her own transportation. Now she does, thanks to Allstate Insurance donating a damaged vehicle to Forbes Road Career Technical Center, a vocational school that among its many programs, one that specializes in refurbishing vehicles.

PPG Industries donated the paint for the refurbishing project carried out by two high school seniors from Highland and Franklin Regional.

Stewart expresses gratitude, “I would like to say thank you. Thank you to the school, thank you to the charities, thank you to my counselors at the V.A.”

Stewart says she served as a supply specialist in Iraq, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield during her 30 years of service.

