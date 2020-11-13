State leaders call for President to reauthorize support for National Guard response to COVID-19

National-World

York, PA (WPMT) — State leaders are calling on the President to reauthorize Title 32 to support members of the PA National Guard to continue to carry out missions to response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Among their activities they have gone into long-term care facilities that have been dealing with staffing shortages and have been providing essential assistance,” said PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

Lt. Colonel Albert Fogle of the PA National Guard has seen the worst of the pandemic. He also had COVID-19, along with his family. In addition to being a member of the PA National Guard, he is also a doctor of osteopathic medicine specializing in geriatric medicine.

“I don’t know how I got it and I’m a doctor I don’t know where I got it from,” he said, as he stressed to everyone the importance of following COVID-19 precautions.

“It’s very simple. Just do what you need to do. Be an adult. Take the responsibility you need to,” he said as he emphasized the need to social distance and wear masks.

Fogle said Title 32 provides vital assistance to members of the PA National Guard. He reminded everyone the PA National Guard members are civilian soldiers. However, they cannot work their civilian jobs while on active duty. Therefore title 32, he said, provides civilian soldiers salary assistance, covered meals, and assurance that they will not lose their health care insurance.

“One of the other benefits of being on Title 32 is that when I send them somewhere, we can put them up in a hotel and it’s paid for. On state active duty normally we’re sleeping in an armory on the floor,” said Fogle.

Without federal authorization, leaders said Pennsylvania would have to consider placing the Pennsylvania National Guard on state active duty, which the state would be financially responsible for.

“The assistance of the Pennsylvania National Guard has been essential in ensuring we are caring for residents in long-term care facilities during this pandemic,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As we see cases increasing across the state, we know that cases in long-term care facilities are a direct reflection of the community. The Pennsylvania National Guard is a vital resource in assisting these facilities when there are staffing needs.”

The call to the federal government for action came from the Governor’s administration with support of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan.

“The Pennsylvania National Guard has been instrumental in our Nation’s response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including supporting community-based testing sites, distributing millions of meals to Pennsylvanians in need and aiding our frontline health workers who provide care to COVID-19 patients in long-term care facilities,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “I urge the Trump Administration to renew the federal Title 32 authorization for the Pennsylvania National Guard to streamline pay and benefits for National Guard members and their families. As the nation expects spikes in COVID-19 cases in the coming months, this renewal is much needed to ensure the National Guard is able to support efforts to keep our citizens safe and to maintain National Guard operations without additional burden to states and territories.”

The Pa. National Guard has been supporting long-care facilities by providing staffing support to assist in patient care, as well as providing support services such as preparing meals and cleaning.

Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard has served the equivalent of 7,351 days as part of the COVID-19 response.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has truly emphasized the National Guard’s vast array of capabilities as well as our devotion to our commonwealth and communities,” said Fogle. “As the second largest Guard in the nation, we have been able to apply our civilian skill sets and military occupational specialties to assist long-term care facilities throughout the pandemic. Working together with our state partners and citizens is how we will get through these times of uncertainty. We are all in this together.”

