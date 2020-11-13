Two off-duty officers and four patrons are shot at North Carolina nightclub

National-World

Two officers with the Gastonia, North Carolina police and four patrons were shot at a nightclub Thursday night, the department said in a press release.

Both Gastonia Police Department officers were off duty, working at Remedies Nightclub, and trying to stop an argument when the shooting happened around 11 p.m., according to the release posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

Sgt. E. Nelson, Officer M. Lewis and the four patrons received injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Police said two suspects are in custody and charged with six felony counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Gastonia is about 22 miles from Charlotte.