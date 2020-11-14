Concerns grow over ‘soring’ being used on horses

National-World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Animal activists want to end a technique called “soring,” which is a painful practice of putting chemicals or chains on a high shoe on the horse so it will lift its legs higher in a walking show.

Activists said they are hopeful they can put an end to this practice.

“Once upon a time the Tennessee walking horse was really America’s horse,” Marty Irby said with the group Animal Wellness Action.

Activists in the region and around the country working to end soring in horses.

“In 50 years, there has not been one statutory upgrade that has benefited the horses,” Irby said.

Animal Wellness Action and several others are in the home stretch of passing legislation that would benefit the animal.

A version passed the U.S. House last year and now inching its way to the U.S. Senate.

The biggest hurdle is pro-soring breeders. Lawmakers who think ending the practice will end the horse’s appeal in Tennessee.

“We’ve been trying to forge and find a way to compromise to make changes to the past actions that would still eliminate soring but enable the breed to thrive and flourish,” Irby said.

The current version of the potential law would do the following:

-still end the use of ankle chains on horses’ feet -reduce large stacked shoes -stop tail braces that bend tail bones -would allow for harsher punishments for those who do

Irby said previous cases where horse trainers were caught soring – the punishment wasn’t enough.

“I do believe if we finally see a horse trainer that’s been ‘soring’ horses go to jail, we will stop and end soring permanently. It just takes one time,” Irby said.

Irby said they hope this law will make its way for the Senate to vote on before the end of this year – especially since senator Lamar Alexander is still in office.

