Former hospital security director sentenced for fraudulently purchasing 93 guns

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A hospital executive has been sentenced for fraudulently using hospital money to buy 93 firearms.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Russell Richardson, former hospital security director at DeKalb Medical Center, was sentenced to one year, six months in prison.

Russell pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s office reported Richardson, 44, purchased firearms with hospital money and then sold the firearms for a profit.

“Richardson abused his position as the hospital’s Security Director and manipulated the system to acquire firearms for his personal benefit,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.

“He fraudulently caused the hospital to spend money that should have gone towards the purchase of medical necessities, not to line his pockets.”

“Mr. Richardson betrayed the trust of his position” said Arthur Peralta, Special Agent in Charge of ATF Atlanta.

“This sentence should send a strong message to anyone who would set aside their values, ethics and common sense in a similar fashion.”

In addition, Richardson was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $83,275.21 and he will have three years of supervised probation after he is released from prison.

