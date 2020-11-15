Community honors murdered 11-year-old boy with unity mural

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — “Sigh.. One day at a time.” This father is grieving the loss of his son and best friend, 11-year-old Tyrell Sims.

On November 6, police arrived to their home to find Tyrell had been shot.

He was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died.

Police released pictures of people of interest, Antonius Aziz and Jeremiah Taylor.

His father said, “Hopefully the guys will really tell the truth of how my son got killed.”

Less than two weeks later, the East Point community rallied behind the family.

“We are honoring his life today. A life gone way too soon.. And really wanted to let the family know that we are here for them, we support them and we send our deepest condolences and sympathies.” Said Deana holiday Ingraham, Mayor of East Point.

Tyrell was heavily involved in the east point sports and academics programs.

Mayor Ingraham said incorporating his number with their new “peace and power” basketball court was the perfect way to honor his legacy.

“So the message that will live on this court for at least the next 3-5 years is here to remind our community that peace and power must co-exist and as a community if we work together we can really make that happen.” she said.

As for the people of interest, Antonius Aziz was questioned and released.

Police are still looking for Jeremiah Taylor.

